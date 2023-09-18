Aankh Micholi First Look Poster OUT: Abhimanyu, Mrunal Thakur's laughter ride to release on THIS date

Amidst the audience witnessing hard-core entertainers on big screens, director Umesh Shukla, known for films like OMG and 102 Not Out is all set to treat the audiences with his next family entertainer, Aankh Micholi. The film stars Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz amongst others. The music of the film is composed by the talented duo Sachin-Jigar.

First look poster of Aankh Micholi out, releasing this year on October 27

On Monday, September 18, the team dropped the first look poster of the film announcing the release date. All set to hit the theatres on October 27, this year, the quirky poster features Abhimanyu on mare along with Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Divya Dutta, Sharman Joshi and Abhishek Banerjee. In the backdrop, houses are beautifully decorated and well-lit suggesting it to be a wedding home.

Sharing the poster on social media, Abhimanyu captioned the post, “theatres are calling! The director who brought you 'Oh My God' and '102 Not Out' @umesh_shukla_official is back to steal your hearts! Presenting, the poster of 'Aankh Micholi' – a family entertainer that promises a riot of laughter! (with a laughter emoji). Have a look:

About Aankh Micholi

Aankh Micholi is written by Jitendra Parmar and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh’s Merry Go Round Studios. The storyline of the film is staged around an Indian wedding, which showcases the madness of two mismatched families and their crazy shenanigans promising the audience to take on a joyous journey of laughter, drama, and emotions.

In an official statement, ace director Umesh Shukla shared, “We’ve given our heart and soul to this film and the fact that we see it coming to theatres is the biggest blessing and joy any filmmaker can have. It’s a fun film that families can enjoy and watch together and we hope it gets the desired love from them. I would love to see everyone smiling.”

About the lead cast, Abimanyu and Mrunal Thakur

Abhimanyu is the son of veteran actress Bhagyashree and Himalay. He made his acting debut in the year 2018 with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The action-oriented film was directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. After that, he featured in several movies like Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Nikamma, Monica, and O My Darling and recently Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

After Aankh Micholi, Abhimanyu has Nausikhiye in the pipeline which was announced by Lionsgate India Studios in November 2022. The film stars Shreya Dhanwanthary as the female lead along with Amol Parashar in the lead role. The film is helmed by Santosh Singh and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment.

Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, was last seen in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Made In Heaven Season 2. Apart from Aankh Micholi, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Jersey actress will start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s future project in early 2024. Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen opposite the actress.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali ropes in Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur for his next production