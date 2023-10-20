Aankh Micholi: Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal starrer gets NEW release date; details inside

Aankh Micholi has been a much-awaited family entertainer starring Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, and Vijay Raaz among other stars. Notably, the highly anticipated slice-of-life drama was earlier slated to hit the big screen on the 27th of October. However, it now seems like fans will have to wait as the release date of the movie has been revised and pushed. To know more details, keep reading!

Aankh Micholi's release date has been postponed

The makers of the film had earlier announced that the movie has been slated for its arrival in theaters on the 27th of October this year. However, the release date has now been pushed as theaters will welcome Aankh Micholi on the 3rd of November.

Making the announcement, actress Mrunal Thakur wrote on Instagram, “Don't rub your eyes, you're seeing clearly! Aankh Micholi has a new release date - 03 November...just in time to give your Diwali holidays a dhamakedar start! So gear up for all the fun we have in store for you and your family! See you all in cinemas on 3rd November!”

Though fans have been yearning to delve into the movie’s story in movie theaters for a long time, watching it ultimately though at a later date would undoubtedly be worth the wait. As Mrunal made the revelation regarding the postponement of the film’s release date, several fans shared reactions to the same. “Can't wait”, a fan wrote and another fan mentioned, “Release this movie tomorrow!”.

Unwrapping the details of Aankh Micholi

The family entertainer, which will now hit the big screen on November 3, is centered around an Indian wedding, which depicts the madness of two families who are mismatched. It further showcases their crazy shenanigans and is boxed with laughter, drama, and a heap of emotions.

Helmed by Umesh Shukla and penned by Jitendra Parmar, fans have been waiting with bated breath to experience the slice-of-life drama in theaters.

Notably, director Umesh Shukla had earlier spoken about the film stating how the team has given their heart and soul to the movie and also called the movie coming to theaters a “blessing” and “joy”. Further talking about the family entertainer, he stated how he looks forward to the movie being showered with love from the audience.

