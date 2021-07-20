Aankh Micholi: Motion poster of Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu Dassani & Paresh Rawal starrer released; WATCH

The film is directed by Umesh Shukla and also stars Sharma Joshi and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.

Director Umesh Shukla, who is known for directing ‘Oh My God’ with is reuniting with Paresh Rawal for his comedy entertainer ‘Aankh Micholi’. The film is led by Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dassani. Makers of the film unveiled the latest motion poster for the film and it is bound to get the fans excited and intrigued. Abhimanyu Dassani took to Twitter and unveiled the first look. He wrote in the caption, “Yeh Cheating Nahi, Setting Hai! #AankhMicholi. Directed by @umeshkshukla, The most #EyeconicWedding of the year. @mrunal0801 @SirPareshRawal @TheSharmanJoshi @nowitsabhi @divyadutta25 @mgr_studios@sonypicsfilmsin @sonypicsindia @vivekkrishnani.”

Umesh Shukla had spoken to PTI about the film previously and spilled some beans. He said, “The film is very close to my heart and I am proud to have been able to bring such an exciting cast together for the film. The family entertainer is a story of a family of misfits. Since it's a complete family entertainer, we thought of releasing the film in Diwali and I can promise that the audiences will be in for a laugh riot.” ‘Aankh Micholi’ will reportedly be shot across India and Europe. The film will mark Mrunal’s first collaboration with Abhimanyu Dassani and does not have an announced release date yet.

Abhimanyu Dassani made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Vasan Bala’s directorial ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ and received rave reviews for his performance. He will be seen in two other films including ‘Nikamma’ and ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwari’. Mrunal on the other hand has recently released Toofaan along with Farhan Akhtar and has been garnering praise for her performance.

