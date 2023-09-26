Aankh Micholi Trailer: Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu starrer is package of laughter, drama, emotions

The makers of Aankh Micholi released the official trailer of the upcoming film today, September 26. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film hints at a complete family entertainer.

Aankh Micholi trailer is OUT

The trailer of Umesh Shukla's directorial Aankh Micholi is a package of laughter, drama, and emotions. The trailer opens with Mrunal Thakur praying for a good man who can love her very much. Then suddenly it is known that Mrunal cannot see when the sun sets down, calling it a night blindness. Paresh Rawal can be heard saying that a total of 27 grooms' identities came for Paro's marriage. (Mrunal). Paresh makes sure no one knows about Paro's night blindness.

Set around an Indian wedding, the trailer shows the craziness of two mismatched families and their crazy shenanigans that will take the audience on a joyous journey of fun and emotions.

Watch the trailer:

Helmed by Umesh Shukla best known for directing films like Oh My God, 102 Not Out, Aankh Micholi is written by Jitendra Parmar and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh’s Merry Go Round Studios.

In an official statement, ace director Umesh Shukla shared, “We’ve given our heart and soul to this film and the fact that we see it coming to theatres is the biggest blessing and joy any filmmaker can have. It’s a fun film that families can enjoy and watch together and we hope it gets the desired love from them. I would love to see everyone smiling.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the film is all set to release in theatres across India on October 27.