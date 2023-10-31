'Aap AI se better lagte ho': Fans react as Amitabh Bachchan drops his artificial intelligence photo

Amitabh Bachchan is an actor who is pretty active on social media. From giving a peak into his personal life to posting selfies with funny and sarcastic captions, the megastar has been entertaining his admirers online too. Recently, he posted a picture of himself created by artificial intelligence.

Amitabh Bachchan a picture of himself created by artificial intelligence

Be it his numbered tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), or his quirky posts on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan makes sure he shares a piece of his day with his fans online. A while back, the Paa actor posted a picture of himself that was allegedly created by artificial intelligence. Sharing the pic, the celebrity penned, “AI Zindabad!”.

The monochrome picture shows AB looking dapper in a black and white suit which he wore with a polka dot tie. He also wore his usual square-shaped glasses on blue eyes.

Take a look:

The image is pretty close to what Big B looks like in real life. However, his fans commented that nothing can recreate the magic of the star. A user penned, “Sir aap AI se better lagte ho” while another wrote, “Real is boss”.

Amitabh Bachchan gives glimpses of his film shoot with Rajinikanth

Taking to social media earlier, the actor shared very pleasing news with his admirers. She shared that after a gap of almost 33 years, he has paired with South star Rajinikanth again for the film Thalaivar 170. Sharing a picture with a magnifying glass from the first day of the film shoot, the actor wrote, “Trying to magnify the moment. First day of work after 33 years with THE THALAIVAR . RAJINIKANTH sir.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

Having made his acting debut in 1969 with the film Saat Hindustani, the actor has worked in nearly a hundred movies in his career spanning decades. Recently we saw him in the action movie Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He also has a couple of movies in his kitty namely The Umesh Chronicles, Kalki 2898 AD, and Butterfly. Amitabh Bachchan is also set to make his Tamil debut with the film Thalaivar 170 co-starring Rajinikanth.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan reunites with Rajinikanth on sets after 33 years; shares PIC from first day of shoot