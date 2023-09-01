'Aap isme logic nahi laga sakte': Ayushmann Khurrana says Dream Girl 2 has same audience as Gadar 2

Safe to say, Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. His script choices are really distinct and they have a balance of humor coupled with a social message. This has led to several of his films striking a chord with the audiences. The latest inclusion in that list is the recently released comedy film Dream Girl 2 which has been loved by everyone. However, there has been a section of the audience that considers the film problematic in the way it depicts women and cross-dressed men.

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about Dream Girl 2 criticism

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ayushmann opened up about the criticism against Dream Girl 2. He said, "Jo Gadar 2 ki audience hai, wohi iski audience hai. Aap logic nahi laga sakte isme (It has the same audience as Gadar 2. You can't apply logic here). There's a crazy suspension of disbelief in the film." He also said that the film has no message but is simply an entertainer. "A Muslim family is marrying into a Sardar, a Hindu. So the mass audience will find it progressive. But those who scan with a magnifying glass will point out mistakes. This film is not for them," he added. The actor also stated that the success of films like Dream Girl 2 allows him to do more progressive films like Article 15 and Andhadhun.

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about Dream Girl 2's success

Despite being a mid-budget film and having secured a cushy spot between releases like Gadar 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Dream Girl 2 has managed to fare well at the box office. Ayushmann believes that this is the biggest victory for the film as it has dismantled the belief that only big-budget projects work at the box office.

Dream Girl 2 is a spiritual sequel to 2019's Dream Girl. Directed by Raaj Shaandilya, it stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. The film chronicles the story of a man who cross-dresses which leads to chaos and a lot of confusion. Dream Girl 2 was released on August 25.

