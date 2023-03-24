AAP leader Raghav Chadha blushes as he reacts to dating rumours with Parineeti Chopra; Says 'Aap mujhse..'

Parineeti Chopra, who is one of the most loved actresses, has been hitting headlines for her rumoured romance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. The relationship rumours started doing the rounds after the duo was spotted together at a restaurant in the city. Soon after the videos and pictures of them went viral on the Internet, netizens started speculating that they have been dating each other. Now, the politician has reacted to his dating rumours with Parineeti.

Raghav Chadha reacts to relationship rumours with Parineeti Chopra

A video has surfaced on the Internet in which he is seen dodging a question related to Parineeti. Reportedly, he was coming out of the Parliament when he was asked about the viral video with Parineeti. Raghav was seen blushing as he reacted to the question. He said, "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke na kariye." When the journalist asked him about his wedding plans, he smiled and said, "I will tell you when I decide to get married." Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens were seen reacting to it. Raghav Chadha's blushing has added extra fuel to the relationship rumours.

Work front

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. She will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. The actress recently wrapped up the shoot and shared pictures from the sets. She wrote, "The best human, the best director Imtiaz sir - Thankyou for making me your Amarjot.. Thankyou for letting me surrender. @imtiazaliofficial Diljit - I love you my sabse accha dost! Ab kiske saath gaungi main? @diljitdosanjh Thankyou mera Chamkila crew. You were the best. This film was my meditation .. #Chamkila #FilmWrap #Punjab."

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha spotted together as they step out for dinner; PICS