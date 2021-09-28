'Aap Log Kamaal Hain': Vicky Kaushal is excited as fans trend 'Sardar Udham' after release announcement

Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham Singh is trending since yesterday after the makers released the teaser of the upcoming film. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. It is a biopic of the revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh and is touted as one of his most ambitious projects to date. Well, after the teaser is out, the lead actor took to his official Instagram handle and thanked his fans for the love. He also revealed the film's release date. To note, the biopic drama will be having a digital release.

Vicky writes, “Aap Log Kamaal Hain. Exciting things coming up…Can’t wait to share them with you all. Stay tuned! #SadarUdhamOnPrime Oct 16.” In the teaser, the actor is not seen but his passport is visible. The film was shot in Russia, UK, Ireland, Germany and North India. It’s set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre who assassinates Michael O’Dwyer to seek revenge for the 1919 incident. He had shot him in London. Sharing the poster, the actor has written, "My heart is filled with love as we bring to you the story of a revolutionary. This October, watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, @primevideoin."

Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar will also be seen in the film. The film is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

It is worth mentioning here that Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal will be next seen in Shiddat. The trailer is also released and it stars Radhika Madan too.

