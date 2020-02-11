AAP marks Delhi polls 2020 win in full filmy style; Shares clip from SRK’s Chak De India & Aamir Khan’s Lagaan

As Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party recorded a win in Delhi polls 2020, the party celebrated the triumph in a different yet interesting way on social media.

Aam Aadmi Party has swept the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 and Arvind Kejriwal is all set to become the Chief Minister of the national capital for the third time. It is indeed a glorious yet emotional moment for the party workers, after all, they have defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party by a huge margin. And while the AAP leaders are inundated by congratulatory messages from all corner, the party also celebrated their glorious hat-trick win in a full filmy style.

The AAP party has shared clips from starrer Chak De India and ’s Lagaan to express their happiness over the triumph. The first video, which was captioned as “Emotions right now”, featured a clip of SRK aka coach Kabir Khan getting overwhelmed with the victory of Indian Women’s Hockey team in the World Cup against Australia in the movie. The second video was the clip from Aamir’s Lagaan wherein the villagers were celebrating their victory against the Britishers in the game of cricket. “Hum jeet gaye!!!” AAP captioned the video.

Take a look at AAP’s celebratory posts:

Both the tweets went on to win the hearts of the netizens and have received thousands of likes to far. On the other hand, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari is being trolled for his overconfident claims of defeating Arvind Kejriwal in the elections. To recall, Manoj Tiwari had claimed that they will be winning on over 50 seats in the elections. However, they have only managed a lead at 8 seats in the final results.

