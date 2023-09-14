'Aapko bohot jaldi...': Raghav Chadha REACTS after being asked about details of wedding with Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been grabbing headlines for the past few weeks for their upcoming wedding event. The couple got engaged on May 13. Recently, a report claimed that the grand wedding of Parineeti and Raghav is scheduled for September 24, 2023. Amidst all of this, Raghav reacted after being asked about the details of the wedding with Parineeti. Read below to know what he said.

Raghav Chadha reacts after being asked about details of wedding with Parineeti Chopra

According to a video of TV9 Digital shared by AAP Sarang Lonkar on X (formerly known as Twitter), Raghav Chadha was asked about the details of the wedding with Parineeti Chopra. The AAP leader said, "Aapko bohot jaldi bataunga shaadi ke baare mein. (Will tell you very soon about the wedding.)”

A recent report from India Today claimed that the pre-wedding festivities will begin on September 23. The functions will be held at two luxurious venues, one is in Udaipur, Rajasthan: The Leela Palace and the other is The Taj Lake Palace.

The above-mentioned portal had gained access to the invitation card and revealed that the festivities will commence with Raghav's Sehrabandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace, starting at 1 p.m. on 24 September with the theme 'Threads of Blessings.'

Revealing more details, the report also stated that the Baraat procession will start at 2 p.m., the Jaimala is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., followed by the Pheras at 4 p.m. The Vidai ceremony will commence at 6:30 p.m. A grand reception themed 'A Night of Amore,' will be taking place at the hotel, starting at 8:30 pm.

Work front of Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti will be seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue alongside Akshay Kumar. The film will be released on October 6. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla earlier exclusively reported that Parineeti is fully prepared for her grand wedding by completing all her work commitments.

