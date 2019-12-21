Aaradhya Bachchan’s monologue on girl power makes Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proud

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya made her parents and even her grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan proud after her performance on women empowerment at her school’s annual day.

A day back, the who’s who of Bollywood got together to attend their kids’ school annual day function in Mumbai. From to to Amitabh Bachchan, all were present to root for their little ones. Among them, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan joined Amitabh Bachchan to root for ’s act on her annual day in school. Photos of a dolled up Aaradhya with gajra in her bun went viral and mommy Aishwarya was seen accompanying her inside.

Now, a video from inside the school function has surfaced online in which Aishwarya and Abhishek’s daughter, Aaradhya’s monologue on women empowerment has moved everyone to tears. In the video, Aaradhya can be seen crooning a dialogue about girl power and the possibilities on which she can shine. While Aaradhya was speaking on the stage, her parents were cheering her on along with Big B who was hooked to her act. Shweta Bachchan Nanda was also seen recording her performance on her phone.

Aaradhya said, “I am Kanya. I am the dream, the dream of the new age. We will awake, in the new world. A world where I will be safe. I will be loved, I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with an understanding of wisdom. A world where knowledge will come from the book of life, growing freely from the river of humanity.”

.. the pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women ..

OUR dearest AARADHYA .. https://t.co/jQ9FFrmBEZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Big B took to Twitter to share a tweet with the video and called Aaradhya ‘pride’ of their family. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “.. the pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women .. OUR dearest AARADHYA ..” Well, surely the speech of Aaradhya was extremely moving to evoke such a reaction from Bollywood mega star and her grandfather. While fans of Big B also tweeted the video of Aaradhya to him, the mega star was happy to share it on his Twitter handle too.

