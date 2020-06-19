Aaradhya once ran up to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's co star Ranbir Kapoor assuming he is father Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went on to reveal in an interview and said, "One day she just ran into his arms. Because he was wearing this jacket and cap like AB and he had the stubble. Thinking he's AB, she hugged him and he was like 'Aww'."

and 's chemistry in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was indeed one of the finest things about the movie and continues to be. However, it looks like off-screen, things were all fun and games for the two, along with Aishwarya's daughter, . Back in the day, Aishwarya went on to talk about her friendship with Ranbir, how he is sweet but has his own moods, but what had our attention is what happened when Aaradhya met him.

In an interview, Aishwarya went on to recall how while on the sets of the movie, Aaradhya ran into Ranbir's arms assuming that he was Abhishek Bachchan since he was dressed like him and while she hugged him, Ranbir went aww at it. She then added how she then asked Aaradhya if she thought that was papa and to that, she said yes while Abhishek teased him saying how this one is crushing. And she then went on to reveal how she then told Ranbir about how she (Aishwarya) used to crush over his father and he (Ranbir) is the first actor that Aaradhya is acting to with a shy expression. (She had narrated how when she face-timed Aaradhya from the sets of the movie, she looked at Ranbir and had 'that' smile) She further went on to say how it made her feel like life has come to a full circle for her. In addition, she also revealed that Aaradhya likes the song Matargasthi from Tamasha and they danced to it on her fourth birthday. The actress further went on to add, "On the set, I introduced Ranbir as 'Ranbir uncle'. He joked, 'No RK'. Twice she addressed him as uncle. But the other day, suddenly it was RK. We all laughed at that."

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai is elated to see Aaradhya Bachchan shaking a leg with few dancers in a throwback VIDEO

Credits :Filmfare

Share your comment ×