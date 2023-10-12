Aarya 3 actor Sushmita Sen opens up on not getting strong roles earlier; says 'We must complain...'

Sushmita Sen's Aarya is coming back with its highly anticipated third season, and the trailer, which was released on Thursday, received an enthusiastic response from the audience. In this season, the actor will portray a 'dangerous' woman who has lost everything. Today, on October 12, the Aarya 3 makers held a trailer launch event for the Sushmita Sen starring series. The actress was present at the event and discussed various aspects of the show, including the fact that she hadn't previously had the opportunity to play strong roles.

Sushmita Sen opens up about not getting the opportunity to play strong roles earlier

Recently, during the trailer launch event, the former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen was asked about her past roles, where she often played characters that were primarily focused on adding glamour rather than having substantial depth or strength. She said, “We must complain about things like these, but I haven't figured out yet who the appropriate authority is to address these concerns to.”

Sushmita mentioned that it's a “small thing” to debate whether the industry recognized her acting “potential” or not. She went on to talk about how both the industry and audiences warmly welcomed her. She added, “The biggest blessing in my life is that in 2024, I will have completed 30 years in this industry. When I was just 18, I stepped onto a stage where I met many people, and over these 30 years, my audience has continuously supported me. This means a lot to me. Even when I took an eight-year break during the peak of my career, the industry welcomed me back with love, and it's all thanks to the audience. As long as the audience wants to see me act, nothing can change that.”

Sushmita Sen on how Aarya 3 is different

Speaking about how Aarya 3 is different from the previous seasons, Sushmita Sen mentioned that when she watched the trailer on the big screen, she felt an overwhelming sense of pride because many people had invested their efforts in it. Talking about what viewers can anticipate from the third season, she mentioned, “In season 3, to progress the story convincingly, be prepared to expect the unexpected. Aarya has already experienced so much in her life, and now, in season 3, she has nothing left to lose. A woman becomes extremely dangerous when she's in such a position.”

Sushmita Sen starrer directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya 3, is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3 onwards.

