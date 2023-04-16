Aarya 3 shoot resumes in Jaipur; Sushmita Sen joins team post heart attack

Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack last month post which the actress had surgery. She took to social media to share her health update and revealed that she got an angioplasty done. The news shocked her fan and the actress posted her health updates regularly on her official handle. Recently, one of her co-stars from Aarya 3 revealed that the actress suffered a heart attack after landing in Jaipur. She was shooting for the web series in the city.

Sushmita Sen resumes shooting for Aarya 3 in Jaipur

The actress took to her official Instagram handle and went live to share with her fans that she is back in Jaipur to resume the shoot for Aarya 3. She said, “Guess where I have just landed? It feels wonderful to be back. Aarya Sareen is back. I cannot wait to bring Aarya 3 to you, the sooner the better.” She went live as soon as she landed and shared with fans that she was on her way to the hotel. The actress also shared that Jaipur feels like home and she is excited to be back. Sushmita also interacted with her fans and had a hearty chat.

Aarya 3 shoot was paused due to Sushmita Sen’s heart attack

Actor Vikas Kumar, who plays ACP Khan in Aarya, said that Sushmita suffered a heart attack after landing in Jaipur. Although she shot for a day or two, the shoot had to be paused. The actor also revealed, “A major chunk of season 3 is done. The show is Rajasthan based. There are some outside scenes that we have to shoot in Jaipur. We landed there, but unfortunately, Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack. We didn’t know at first about it. Ultimately in a couple of days, we got to know, as she revealed it to the world."

ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari knows Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is a Salman Khan film, says ‘Nobody is going to watch me’