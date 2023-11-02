Aarya 3 star Sushmita Sen breaks her silence on career hiatus; says she 'wanted to be student again'

Over her 30-year career, Sushmita Sen appeared in numerous successful movies, including popular ones like Ghatak, Biwi No 1, Main Hoon Na, and more. Yet, in 2015, after her role in Nirbaak, Sushmita Sen decided to step away from the film industry for a considerable period. It wasn't until 2020 that she made her comeback to acting with the action-drama series Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani. Recently, the actress spoke about the reason for the same.

Sushmita Sen on her career break

During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Sushmita Sen discussed why she stayed away from acting for an extended period. She mentioned that the reason she left the film industry was her dissatisfaction with the repetitive roles she was getting. She felt stuck doing similar roles from 1991 to 2010 and performing in movies with just one good song and so on. She further added, “I was looking for more. As I was getting older, I was not happy with that. I wanted more, I wanted to be a student again.”

She revealed that she attended acting workshops as a dedicated student. She wanted her instructors to provide honest feedback, even if it meant telling her that she wasn't good at her job, and she was eager to learn how to do it right. He added, “That’s what Aarya did for me. I would have a 14-hour workshop, other actors would come and go and I would be the permanent fixture, just hungry to learn. I would go back home very late at night every day, for 21 days. And I loved it, loved that I was finally learning how to do my job.”

About Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 3

In the season 3 trailer, Aarya is depicted as resolute and fiercely determined to protect her loved ones, even likened to a "wounded tigress," showing her unwavering commitment to their safety. Aarya's remarkable strength becomes evident as she conquers her enemies and confronts diverse obstacles, all in her pursuit to build a powerful domain.

The show is based on the Spanish original, Penoza, which is an intense crime thriller. The first two seasons received significant praise from viewers and critics alike.

Aarya 3, helmed by Ram Madhvani, will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3 onwards.

