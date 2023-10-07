Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen announces release date of her crime-thriller series; ‘Sherni ke lautne ka waqt…’

Sushmita Sen starrer crime thriller drama series Aarya has a massive fan following. So it was no surprise that fans were super excited when season 3 of this highly acclaimed series was announced. Aarya 3 is one of the most highly anticipated web series, and fans have been waiting with bated breaths for any updates about it. Much to their delight, Sushmita Sen has finally announced the release date of the web series, and it is all set to premiere next month.

Sushmita Sen announces the release date of Aarya 3

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a short video clip. It shows claw marks on a yellow wall, followed by the unveiling of the release date of Aarya 3. We see the date November 3 displayed on a maroon backdrop, while suspenseful music plays in the background. Sharing that Aarya 3 will be released on November 3, Sushmita Sen wrote in her caption, “Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai (The time for the lioness to return has come)." Needless to say, fans couldn’t keep calm, and they expressed their excitement for the series by dropping comments on her post.

One fan commented, “Finally the wait is over Arya is back with a bang and her claws,” while another one wrote, “Most most awaited series for me.” “In the wait of Aarya 3 watched the last two seasons back to back 3times waiting eagerly.. November ab dur nahi,” read a third comment.

Check out the post below!

Earlier this year in March, Sushmita Sen shared that she suffered a heart attack, and underwent an angioplasty. Post her recovery, she returned to the set in Jaipur to shoot for Aarya 3. On 25th April, the makers dropped a teaser of Aarya 3, in which Sushmita was seen sharpening her sword fighting skills. “She’s meaner. She’s fearless. She’s back. #AaryaSeason3 resumes shoot,” read the caption.

Produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films, Aarya is an adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama Penoz. Aarya 3 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3, 2023.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen celebrates daughter Renee's 24th birthday with sweet tribute: 'My First Love'; See PICS