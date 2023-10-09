Aarya 3 Teaser: Sushmita Sen starrer promises new twists and turns in an unpredicted plot

Sushmita Sen is a model and beauty pageant winner who took the Indian film industry by storm with her debut movie Dastak in 1996. Since then she has been an active part of many successful films like Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, and many more. After a brief hiatus, Sushmita graced her fans with her acting skills with the crime-thriller TV series Aarya released in June 2020 followed by its second season the following year. Recently, the makers dropped the teaser of Aarya 3 which will be streaming from Nov 3rd.

Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 3 teaser released

Earlier today, the official teaser of the thriller TV series showing Sushmita Sen in a ferocious role was dropped and the release date of the series was also announced. The intense video opens up with the actress getting shot. She can be heard saying, “Jiss kahaani ki shuruwat mere haath me nahi thi, uska antt mujhey he karna tha. Par vo ant aesa hoga, mainey socha nhi tha. (The beginning of which story was not in my hand, only I had to end that story, but I didn’t predict it would be like this.)” With violence, action, and a lot of twists and turns, the series is sure to keep the audience glued to the screens.

In an interview, Sushmita spoke about the series. DNA quoted her saying, “Aarya Sareen has now become a very integral part of my life. Her experiences across seasons have touched my heart. It's an honor to step back into her shoes for 'Aarya' Season 3. This season explores the profound power of Aarya, as she strikes down her enemies and begins to create an empire of her own while grappling with the threats to her loved ones. Aarya's story is a testament to a woman who defies life's constraints and will go to any lengths to protect the ones close to her. Aarya' Season 3 isn't just a show on Disney+ Hotstar; it's an emotional journey that fills me with love and pride.”

Ram Madhvani who is the creator, co-producer, and co-director of Aarya said that Season 3 will keep audiences on their toes. He shared, "With the exciting journey of Aarya to emerge as the ultimate don, Aarya will shock you. The emotional graph of her journey is exhilarating. She will own her power. Is this her final chance? You will soon find out."

