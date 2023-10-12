Aarya 3 Trailer Launch Event: Sushmita Sen says 'expect the unexpected' as she draws differences in new season

On October 12, the makers of Aarya 3 organized the trailer launch event of Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 3. The event was graced by the actress herself where she discussed many topics regarding the series and also revealed what people can expect from the new season and how it is different from the other seasons. The trailer of Ram Madhvani's series was released today, October 12.

Sushmita Sen reveals differences in Aarya 3

During the trailer launch event, Sushmita Sen was asked how Aarya 3 is different from other seasons. The actress said that when she saw the trailer on the big screen, she felt an immense sense of pride since so many have put their efforts into it.

Speaking about what people can expect from the third season, the actress added, "To take the story forward convincingly in season 3; Expect the unexpected. Aarya ke zindagi mein already itna kuch ho gaya hai, (A lot has happened in Aarya's life already) in season 3, she has nothing more to lose. A woman is most dangerous when she has nothing to lose."

Sushmita also opened up on how people had complaints about why season 2's Aarya was not like Don. Reacting to this, Sen said that Aarya is fiercer than ever in season 3 and added that she finally becomes unapologetic in the seat she sits in.

On the other hand, the trailer of season 3 offered a more determined soul of Aarya where she can be seen not giving up as she became more fearful like a 'wounded tigress' who can go to any extent to save her close ones. Aarya's deep strength, as she defeats her enemies and deals with threats sets out to build an empire of her own.

The story is based on the Spanish original Penoza, the slick crime thriller. The first two seasons received unanimous responses from fans, as well as critics. For the unversed, the first season was nominated for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards.

Meanwhile, directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya 3 will be streaming on November 3 on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Aarya 3 Trailer: 'Wounded tigress' Sushmita Sen set to get claws out to save her kids in Ram Madhvani series