Aarya 3 Trailer Launch: Sushmita Sen reflects on kind of roles she wishes to play; ‘I want to be the worst…’

Sushmita Sen is one of the profound actresses we’ve ever had in Bollywood. Over the years, the actress has surely evolved as an actress with her unconventional choices. While the actress was yet enjoying the success and appreciation for her last release, Taali, the actress is yet again back with her fiery Aarya 3. The trailer of Aarya 3 was released today, with thrilling ride. Despite actress doing so many versatile roles, the diva opened up on actually the kind of roles she wants to portray.

Aarya 3 actress Sushmita Sen shares the kind of roles she wishes to play

During the trailer launch of Aarya 3, Sushmita Sen spoke her heart out about the series. She further talked about the kind of roles she wants to play next. The actress expressed her desire to do mature love story and a never-seen before kick-ass action. “I want to be the worst, most dangerous villain,” she said.

She further stated that this year she got to play two different roles with Aarya and Taali.

Sushmita Sen reacts on not being able to harness her true potential in the first innings of her career

During the interaction, the actress also reacted on not being able to harness her potential in the first innings of her career. The actress remarked that whether she got the opportunity or not is not a big deal. She considers the big deal is that she is going to complete 30 years in the industry in 2024. “Main 18 saal ki thi jab mujhe aise stage par khada kar diya tha. Usse 30 saal baad, mere logo ne mera saath diya. Maine jis industry se 8 saal ka break liya, usi industry ne mujhe pyaar se welcome kiya. It's kyuki audience kamaal hai. Agar woh dekhna chahe, toh koi kuch bigaad nahi sakta. (I was 18 years old when I was made to stand on a stage like this. 30 years post that, people have supported me. The industry welcomed me after an eight-year hiatus. It is owing to audience’s magic. If they want to watch me, nobody can do anything)”, she said.

Aarya was released in June 2020 with its second season in the same year. Nearly three years after, the team is back with its third season. The series is created, co-produced and co-directed by Ram Madhvani.

The series will stream from November 3 on Disney plus Hotstar.

