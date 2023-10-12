Aarya 3 Trailer: 'Wounded tigress' Sushmita Sen set to get claws out to save her kids in Ram Madhvani series

After sharing a jaw-dropping teaser, the makers of Aarya Season 3 dropped the nerve-wrenching trailer of the Ram Madhvani series starring Sushmita Sen. The trailer was released today, October 12. The series is going to be a thrilling ride with many twists and turns in the plot from the look of it. Sushmita who has returned as Aarya, showcased her fierce and determined single mother soul who can do anything to save her kids in Ram Madhvani's series.

Aarya 3 trailer starring Sushmita Sen is OUT

The trailer of Aarya 3 offers Aarya played by Sushmita Sen as fiercer than ever before. She is now doing everything she once hated, and running the opium empire, once owned by her father.

The character of Sushmita can be seen doing business with the Russians who were after her life. But, in the meantime, she has got new entrants to the show, Ila Arun and Indraneil Sengupta. In the trailer, Sushmita's character who is stronger, more determined, and fiercer like a 'wounded tigress' can be heard saying "To protect her kids, sometimes a mother has to become a destroyer." Whether she will get out of this mess or if this will be the end of her, will be known once the show starts streaming on November 3 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sharing the trailer, the streaming platform captioned it, "Shuruaat majboori se zaroor hui thi, lekin khatam uski manzoori se hogi."

Watch the trailer of Aarya 3:

In an earlier interview, Sushmita opened up about the series. DNA quoted her saying, “Aarya Sareen has now become a very integral part of my life. Her experiences across seasons have touched my heart. It's an honor to step back into her shoes for 'Aarya' Season 3. This season explores the profound power of Aarya, as she strikes down her enemies and begins to create an empire of her own while grappling with the threats to her loved ones. Aarya's story is a testament to a woman who defies life's constraints and will go to any lengths to protect the ones close to her. Aarya' Season 3 isn't just a show on Disney+ Hotstar; it's an emotional journey that fills me with love and pride.”

