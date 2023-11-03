Aarya 3 Twitter Review: Fans hail Sushmita Sen’s performance in crime thriller, call it ‘unmissable’

Starring actress Sushmita Sen in the lead role as Aarya Sareen in the much-awaited web series, directed by filmmaker Ram Madhvani and Shraddha Pasi Jairath, Aarya 3 is the third season of the crime thriller and streams on Hotstar. As the series began streaming today, on the 3rd of November, it garnered varied reactions from movie buffs on Twitter. Read on to know how they reacted!

Twitter reviews of Aarya 3 you can read before watching the series

Aarya 3 has been a highly anticipated web series and is the third part of Aarya. Starring actress Sushmita Sen in the lead role, it began streaming today. It can be safe to say that the Sushmita Sen-starrer has totally hijacked the hearts of the viewers, and they shared a heap of reactions to the same, with many of them showering praises on Sen’s spectacular acting skills.

If you are looking for binge-watch material, here are some reviews by fans on Twitter about the show’s story and the actress' performance in the highly anticipated web series. Check them out below!

More about Aarya 3

Apart from actress Sushmita Sen, the series also comprises a stellar star cast, which includes Ila Arun, Indraneil Sengupta, and Vikas Kumar.

The plot of Aarya 3 is centered around its main character, Aarya, essayed by Sushmita Sen, and how she gets immersed in the drug business. The third season of the crime drama series portrays the way she gets involved in the risky business as that becomes the only way that she can protect her kids.

The journey of Aarya further shows how ACP Younis Khan (Played by Vikas Kumar) tries to track her down in order to reach her, and Suraj (Played by Indraneil Sengupta), who needs to settle down his scores with Aarya, attempts to hijack her crucial consignment.

Remarkably, the show is based on the Spanish original Penoza, which is an intense crime thriller. The first two seasons of Aarya, released earlier, received a heap of admiration from viewers and critics alike.

