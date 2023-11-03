Aarya 3's Sushmita Sen recalls suffering heart attack after normal echo report; calls it 'sudden occurrence'

The news of Sushmita Sen suffering a heart attack earlier this year sent shockwaves across the entire nation. People send love and prayers for her speedy recovery. Their prayers were heard and the actress finally left the hospital bed and resumed shooting for the third season of her OTT show Aarya. Recently, she revealed that she suffered a heart attack, despite getting a positive report.

Sushmita Sen recalls suffering a heart attack after a normal echo report

In a conversation with Hindustan Times at their ongoing leadership summit, the Main Hoon Na actress shared that since her parents have a heart condition, she made sure to get her body check-up done twice every year. “It happened so suddenly and so unexpectedly given that both my parents have heart conditions. I used to have two check-ups in a year because I was aware that genetically I have that,” Sushmita Sen said, adding that her last check-up was 6 months before the heart attack and it was shocking.

“Everything was okay, the stress test was okay, the echo was okay. It was a very sudden occurrence,” she divulged.

Sushmita Sen says she shot action scenes in Aarya 3 one month after her heart attack

The Biwi No.1 actress suffered a heart attack during the shoot of Aarya 3. During the same chat, Sen said, “It was cathartic in a sense because all of the action that you see in the trailer was shot one month after my heart attack.”

Hence, when her character Aarya, in the crime-thriller OTT show gets shot, falls to the ground, and gasps for air, it was as if reel and real life was finally coming to a 'beautiful cathartic unison feeling', Sen said. “As dark as that sounds, I think it was a whole new beginning for me. Both personally and for Aarya on screen,” Sushmita added.

Sushmita Sen’s work front

Sushmita Sen took a five-year break and returned to the TV screens with the web show Aarya. In the show based on the Dutch drama series Penoza, Sen plays the role of a mafia queen opposite Chandrachur Singh. Aarya Season 3 will stream from November 3.

