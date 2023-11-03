Aarya 3's Sushmita Sen REVEALS she doesn't want to make hits; expresses wish to 'leave behind a body of work'

Sushmita Sen is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. Box office success used to be a daily job for the actress but currently she expressed her wish to do quality work instead of focusing on making hits. In a recent interview, the Aarya 3 star opened up on how she wants people to tell her that she was a "good actor" denoting the quality work.

Sushmita Sen wants legacy of leaving behind quality work

During an interview with PTI, Sushmita Sen said, "When I joined the film industry my dreams were all about hits and how many thousands of crores one can make. Now, it’s about the legacy of leaving behind a body of work that you can then look back at and other people can." She added that she wants people to tell her that "she was a good actor."

She gained popularity for her roles in films like Biwi No.1, Filhaal, Aankhen, and Main Hoon Na among others. Then she took a break and returned to the lights-camera-action world after a break of five years with the 2020 release of the Disney Plus Hotstar series, Aarya. On November 3, 2023, Sushmita returned as Aarya Sareen in Aarya 3.

The former Miss Universe further added that she has not found a script that makes her feel like "this is the one" that she would like to do to reach a "cinema audience." According to her, the script has to be something that allows the actress to entertain the audience for at least two-and-half hours and they feel satisfied. "It has to be something that will leave an impact and it needs to be author-backed," added Sen.

Sushmita Sen says her real-life experiences inspire her for Aarya 3 role

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sushmita revealed that her real-life experiences inspired her for the role of Aarya Sareen. Sen said, "No matter how imperfect you are in most of the jobs in your life, the people who love you and whom you call your own are somehow the only ones who lift you up and say that you are still good at it, even if you are not. But when they decide to tell you that you are bad at it, your world comes shattering down."

She further added that this has happened to all at some point or another. "I think that this itself was enough to draw from real experiences in 'Aarya' to break down the fact that the only place where you could find hope and some sense of belonging has been taken away from you," Sen told to us.

