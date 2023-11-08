Aarya director praises 'real star' Sushmita Sen; says 'She is so focused and disciplined'

Sushmita Sen is currently basking in the positive response to her popular crime thriller web series Aarya 3. The show follows the titular lady thrust upon the mafia gang after her husband's sudden demise. Recently, Vinod Rawat, the co-director of the drama's first and second seasons, spoke about Sen and praised her work ethic. Let's find out what he said.

Aarya director on Sushmita Sen

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vinod Rawat spoke about working with Sushmita Sen on Aarya's first and second seasons. Calling her a real star, he said: "As a human being, her values and self-respect; and not just acting that you may learn life from her. I am trying (to follow her), but she is so disciplined! She respects time so much. I do not think anyone else respects time as much as that woman does. She is so focused and so disciplined. With me, she had a lot of fun. It was so good to talk to her. Season one and two were shot in that fun, without corrupting the discipline."

When asked why he didn't direct Aarya 3, Rawat said he was busy with other projects.

Rawat spoke about Hrithik Roshan

In the same interview, he also spoke about the fact that he has been Hrithik Roshan's coach since Kaabil. The director said that Hrithik always plans and executes things and proves himself. "He is really focused and very passionate," he said.

Workwise, Rawat is coming up with a film titled Pushtaini, which was screened at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. He has also done theaters with Rajkummar Rao in their early days in Delhi. Raj has given a cameo in the film.

Meanwhile, Aarya is created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. The show is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza. Recently, the actress expressed her gratitude for the show's positive reception. She also stated that many parents have named their kids Aarya after her show.

