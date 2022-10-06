Aarya to Main Hoon Na: 5 best performances by Sushmita Sen that left us impressed

Sushmita Sen is known for her work in Hindi cinema & Tamil films. She is one of the few women from India who have made the country proud with their big beauty pageant win. After being crowned Miss India, Sushmita also became the first Indian woman to wear the Miss Universe crown in 1994. Later, she went on to win millions of hearts with her beauty, panache, and impressive acting skills. Sushmita made her debut in 1996 with Mahesh Bhatt's thriller Dastak co-starring Mukul Dev and Sharad Kapoor. She then starred in the 1997 Tamil-language romantic action film Ratchagan. Now, here are the five best performances by Sushmita Sen that left us impressed. 1. Aarya

Sushmita Sen made a phenomenal comeback to the industry with her debut after a hiatus of 10 years in the OTT space with Ram Madhvani's series – Aarya. According to reports, Aarya is supposed to be a remake of the Dutch series Penoza. It is considered Sushmita's best performance of her career and rightly so. In it, Sushmita essays the role of Aarya, a caring mother and a loving wife, who is quite naïve however and is unaware of the illegal business her husband is a part of. She battles the dark world of crime and criminals in order to protect herself and her children from unseen harm. The web series also featured Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Viren Vazirani, Vikas Kumar, Ankur Bhatia, and Namit Das among others. She returned for the second season released in December 2021. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the third season of Aarya will be released soon. However, the release date of the third season of Aarya hasn't been revealed by the makers yet.

2. Main Hoon Na Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Na continues to remain iconic. In it, she plays the role of Chandni Chopra, a chemistry teacher, where she falls in love with her student, played by Ram aka Shah Rukh Khan. It is written and directed by Farah Khan in her directorial debut. The film also starred, Sunil Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Kabir Bedi, Boman Irani, and Satish Shah, among others. Main Hoon Na follows the story of Major Ram Sharma, who is sent undercover as a university student to protect the general's daughter from a dangerous rogue soldier. It was released worldwide on 30 April 2004 and received positive reviews from critics and audiences. The movie also was the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2004.

3. Aankhen Sushmita Sen plays the role of Neha Srivastav, who plays the role of a teacher at a school who trains blind people. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. Aankhen received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, for its unusual storyline, well-executed direction, and acting. The film, which was adapted from the popular Gujarati play Aandhlo Paato, hit the screens in 2002. The story is about how three visually impaired men ransack a bank played by Arjun, Ajay, and Paresh.

4. Biwi No. 1 Sushmita Sen essays the character of Rupali Walia, who falls in love with a married man and begins an extramarital affair played by Prem Mehra aka Salman Khan. It also starred Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Tabu and Saif Ali Khan among others. The film was released in 1999 and was directed by David Dhawan, being a remake of the 1995 Tamil film Sathi Leelavathi. Biwi No 1 also gave fans some cult classic dance numbers with this movie like Chunri Chunri, Hai Hai Mirchi, and Ishq Sona Hai. It is still considered to be one of the funniest movies ever made and was liked by the audience and critics alike and became the 2nd highest grossing Hindi movie of that year.