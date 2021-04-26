Aashiqui 2 turns 8 years: 5 reasons why Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur make a great onscreen pair

Aashiqui 2 has completed 8 years today. The film, which was a super hit among the masses, is still fresh in the minds of the fans.

Nazar Ke Samane…the famous song of the most romantic musical drama Aashiqui is still fresh in the minds of the people. The film was a huge hit in the 90s and so were its songs. And then in 2013, Mohit Suri released Aashiqui 2 starring Aditya Roy Kapur and . The new pair of the Bollywood industry, who became popular overnight after the film became hit, made fans crazy. From Sun Raha Hai Na Tu to Bhula Dena, the songs were heard everywhere.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar, Aashiqui 2 is a remake of the 1954 romance A Star Is Born. Shraddha and Aditya were loved for their chemistry on screen. Though this was not the debut film of the actress it was surely her first hit. She debuted in 2010 in Teen Patti. The movie also featured Shaad Randhawa, Mahesh Thakur, and Salil Acharya. The story is about a romantic relationship between a failing singer, Rahul Jaykar, and an aspiring singer Arohi Keshav Shirke.

The film became a commercial success at the box office and turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2013. The movie has completed 8 years today and today we bring five reasons why Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur make great on-screen pairs.

1. Shraddha and Aditya chemistry:

In the film, both actors’ performances were highly appreciated by the audience. Their love story showed how love can change anyone’s life. Their on-screen chemistry was the talk of the town. They essayed the role of singers and mesmerized fans from their singing talent.

2. Fresh pair

Aashiqui's 2 lead actors have come a long way. The two actors are giving some serious competition to their contemporaries. The two look quite natural and at ease in the film.

3. Story & songs

The film's songs and the story is still etched in the minds of the audience. Shraddha had also said that she was so happy when fans called her Aarohi (her character’s name in Aashiqui 2) post the film’s release. “For me, it was the biggest compliment. Whenever I go out fans scream Arohi,” she had added.

4. Aditya Roy Kapur: Life changed after the film release

The Malang actor had said that the film changed my life as an actor and as a person. the film Aashiqui 2, has changed things for him. “It made me feel confident that I can pull any film on my shoulder. I am very happy with its success,” he said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

5. Unknown fact

Shraddha’s role in the film had shades of Waheeda Rehman from Guru Dutt’s classic, Pyaasa. The actress herself revealed it in an interview.

