Aashiqui 3: Anurag Basu clears air on rumors of Tara Sutaria being cast opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film

Aashiqui 2 starring Aditya Roy Kapur and actress Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles created an immense stir and became an iconic love story back in 2013. With the revelation of the film’s sequel Aashiqui 3 being a work in progress, fans have been yearning for its release since then. Notably, rumors were abuzz recently stating that actress Tara Sutaria has been roped in to play the female lead in the upcoming film, which will star actor Kartik Aaryan. However, filmmaker Anurag Basu, who will be helming Aashiqui 3, has now cleared the air and addressed the “speculation”. Read on to know what he said!

Is Tara Sutaria not roped in for Aashiqui 3? Here’s what Anurag Basu revealed

Recently, rumors started doing rounds on the internet stating that actress Tara Sutaria has been roped in to romance actor Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming third part of the Aashiqui series.

Anurag Basu, who will be directing the film, has now cleared the air and disclosed to Hindustan Times stating, “No, the female lead of the film has not been finalized yet. Everything out there is a speculation.”

On being specifically asked if Tara Sutaria has been selected to play the lead actress in the film, the filmmaker told the news portal, “No. No one has been finalized.”

When Aditya Roy Kapur opened up on Aashiqui 2 bringing him success

Aditya Roy Kapur was seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor in the 2013 romantic film and the duo became a super-hit jodi since then.

During an interview with Film Companion earlier, actor Aditya Roy Kapur took a trip down memory lane and recalled how playing Rahul Jaykar in the movie became the “turning point” of his career.

Discussing the same at length, the actor opened up, “For me, the film that kind of was a turning point was Aashiqui (2) when that film changed the way my career was going.”

He went on to highlight his experience of playing the leading man for the first time and said, “That was the first time I played the leading man, and that kind of changed stuff for me so once that film did well I felt lovely. Pat myself a little bit on the back.”

ALSO READ: Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about how Aashiqui 2 brought him success; calls movie ‘turning point’ of his career