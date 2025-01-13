Aashiqui 3: Did Triptii Dimri lose film as she didn’t have ‘innocence’ required for female lead? Director Anurag Basu confirms
Triptii Dimri was supposed to star in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 with Kartik Aaryan. But she stepped away from the project later. Here's what the filmmaker has to say about her exit.
Triptii Dimri has had an impressive career graph ever since she stepped into the acting world with Sridevi’s thriller Mom in 2017. Last year, she shared the screen with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actress was supposed to be working with Aaryan in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3. But soon, reports suggested she stepped away from the film as the makers felt she didn't fit the ‘innocence’ required for the female lead. Now, Basu cleared the air around her exit. Read on!
During an interaction with Mid-Day, Anurag Basu stated that Triptii Dimri’s exit from his film Aashiqui 3 didn’t have anything to do with her not fitting the ‘innocence’ required for the female lead. “That’s not true. Triptii knows it too,” he told the publication.
Earlier, a source told Zoom that the fundamental requirement to be the heroine of Aashiqui 3 is innocence reflecting through. But the team has observed that the Animal actress, with her recent films, has become “too exposed to be cast in this romantic film which demands purity in demeanor from the female lead.” Hence, makers do not see Tripti fitting the parameters to play the female lead.
Earlier, a source close to the development shared with Pinkvilla, “Triptii has been the talk of the town following the historic success of Animal and the makers feel that she would set the screen on fire with Kartik Aaryan. The conversations have been on for quite some time and the makers have now locked her as the female lead.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Triptii Dimri is set to star alongside Shahid Kapoor in their upcoming project titled Arjun Ustara. She will also be seen in Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi.
