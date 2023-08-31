Aashiqui 3: Has THIS actress been cast opposite Kartik Aaryan? Details inside

After the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, in which Kartik Aaryan was seen alongside Kiara Advani, he is now set to be seen in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3. Interestingly, the makers of the Aashiqui franchise have left the audience all excited after they announced the third installment of one of the most romantic franchises. It was earlier known that Kartik Aaryan will be playing the role of lead male actor, but now the makers have spilled some more information on the cast.

Akanksha Sharma to feature alongside Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3

According to a report by ETimes, the makers of Aashiqui 3 have decided to cast actress Akanksha Sharma to play the lead female role in the film. Moreover, a source said, "Akanksha has had multiple meetings with the makers of the film and there is a possibility that things might get locked." The source further added that because Akansha is "fresh new face" and makers of Aashiqui have always looked forward to introducing fresh pairings - like Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal or Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor - so she will be just perfect to be a part of Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3.

Which all actresses were considered for Aashiqui 3?

Interestingly, top names like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone were being considered by the makers of the film to star opposite Kartik Aaryan, but apparently they didn't want any actress who has worked with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor before. So, as they were in a search for a new and fresh face, Akanksha took the limelight.

About Akanksha Sharma

Akanksha has worked in the Kannada industry for a long time. In fact, she was also seen in the music video titled Disco 82 alongside Tiger Shroff.

Moreover, in an exclusive with Pinkvilla, helmer Mahesh Bhatt revealed that the actress for Aashiqui 3 will be a new face and at that time, the team was involved in a search for a female lead actor.

As of now, the film's script is being finalized and the shooting is expected to start next year.

