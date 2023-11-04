Aashiqui 3: Mukesh Bhatt regrets announcing the Kartik Aaryan starrer this early; here's why

Kartik Aaryan is easily one of the most successful and popular Bollywood actors of his generation. His name has been associated with the upcoming romantic drama film Aashiqui 3. Lately, there have been a lot of stories doing the rounds on the internet regarding the film. Mukesh Bhatt, the film's producer, has now expressed his regret that he announced the film so early on.

Mukesh Bhatt on Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3

According to Mid Day, Aashiqui 3 producer Mukesh Bhatt has expressed his disappointment with rumors surrounding the film. He said, “We shouldn’t have made the announcement so early. Every other day, there is speculation about the film or its casting. I’m tired of these stories coming out of nowhere.” Bhatt stated that Anurag Basu, who is the director of the film, is currently busy with other projects. He said that once the script is final, then they will see if they can go ahead with it.

Similarly, Bhatt stated that Kartik Aaryan also has to like the script then only they will work on its music. "We want to do Aashiqui 3 in the right manner", he added.

Earlier, it was reported that Aashiqui 3 will go into production in January next year. Bhatt was recently miffed after one leaked song was attributed to the song from the Aashiqui 3 album.

About the Aashiqui franchise

The first Aashiqui was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. Upon its release in 1990, the film became a critical and commercial success and its soundtrack sold around 20 million units.

Its sequel, titled Aashiqui 2, was released in 2013. It was directed by Mohit Suri and starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film was unrelated to the first installment and turned out to be a critical and box-office success. Just like the first one, Aashiqui 2's soundtrack was also well-received.

Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. The film became a major surprise hit at the box office. He is currently gearing up for Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion which will release in 2024.

