Aashiqui fame Rahul Roy gets discharged from hospital; Actor's speech & physiotherapy to continue for a while

Rahul Roy was earlier shooting for a movie in Kargil when he suddenly suffered a brain stroke there. Read on for further details on his health status.

Rahul Roy’s fans were worried upon knowing that he suffered a brain stroke about a half and a month ago. The Aashiqui star had been busy shooting for an upcoming film LAC – Live The Battle in Kargil when tragedy struck him. If media reports are to be believed, his health was affected owing to the extreme weather condition there. Some of the reports also stated that the right side of his body was affected due to the brain stroke.

Now, the latest that we have learned that the senior actor has been discharged from the hospital and is back home on Wednesday evening. For the unversed, he was earlier admitted to the Wockhardt Hospital situated at Mira Road in Mumbai. Rahul’s brother-in-law Romeer Sen has confirmed the same while stating that the actor is delighted to be home. However, his speech and physiotherapy will continue for some time. Romeer has further added that he will be fine in 6-7 months.

Rahul Roy had earlier shared several pictures from the hospital as he eventually recovered bit by bit. The senior actor was initially shifted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai where he underwent treatment. As has been mentioned earlier, his right side of the body was affected because of which he would be requiring several sessions of physiotherapy. On the work front, the actor rose to fame back in the 1990s when he played the lead role in the movie Aashiqui co-starring Anu Aggarwal. The romantic drama was directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

