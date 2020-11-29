Aashiqui fame Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke amid shooting in Kargil; Brother Romeer Sen confirms the news

Rahul Roy was in Kargil when he suffered a brain stroke owing to the extreme weather conditions there. He is undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

Rahul Roy, who rose to fame with the 1990 musical Aashiqui, has unfortunately suffered a brain stroke. That happened while he was shooting for his upcoming movie LAC-Live the Battle in Kargil. Reports suggest that his health was affected owing to the extreme weather conditions at the place. He has been shifted to Mumbai and is currently undergoing treatment at the Nanavati Hospital. Rahul’s brother Romeer Sen has confirmed the news to a portal and also stated that he is recovering.

The popular 90s actor is best known for his role in Mahesh Bhatt’s superhit movie Aashiqui co-starring Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori in the lead roles. He went on to feature in many other films later on. Rahul also won the first season of Bigg Boss back in 2006. Earlier, he indulged in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and opened up on why he walked away from a few projects, took a sabbatical from work and other related topics.

The actor revealed that walking away and taking a sabbatical was his choice. He further added that the industry had nothing to do with the same. Apart from that, he also cited the reason behind the break that he took from his filmy career. Rahul quoted, “Having said that a lot of the films I was doing then were not doing well. Not that I was not getting offers, the big banners might not come but there was still an influx of offers but you know, my growth as an actor was stagnant. I did not want to do the same thing.”

Also Read: Spotlight EXCLUSIVE: Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on why he walked away from films, insecurity, Bigg Boss, marriage

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Indian Express

Share your comment ×