Aashiqui star Rahul Roy's right side affected after brain stroke, recovery will move at slow pace

Rahul Roy's health update: A latest report has revealed that the actor's right side has been affected after the brain stroke and he has been struck with Aphasia, a condition that affects your communications skills.

Aashiqui fame Rahul Roy recently suffered a brain stroke while filming in North India and was immediately rushed to Mumbai for treatment. The incident took place when the actor was shooting for his upcoming movie LAC-Live the Battle in Kargil. Reports suggest that his health was affected owing to the extreme weather conditions at the place. He has been shifted to Mumbai and is currently undergoing treatment at the Nanavati Hospital.

Now, in a health update of sorts, ETimes revealed that the actor's right side has been affected after the brain stroke. He has been struck with Aphasia, a condition that affects your communications skills which involves speaking, writing or even understanding the language. The report further added that the treatment has begun and Roy has been responding to medicines. His vitals are also within the normal range.

Explaining his condition, the report revealed that Rahul Roy's right hemisphere of his face is affected and the right arm has also become a bit weak. Further, it revealed that the actor's recovery will progress slowly and several sessions of physiotherapy will be required at a later stage.

Rahul’s brother Romeer Sen told ETimes, "We stay with Rahul bhaiyya and the medicines prescribed by the doctors are working for him. He should be out of this soon. But, do pray for him."

The popular 90s actor is best known for his role in Mahesh Bhatt’s superhit movie Aashiqui co-starring Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori in the lead roles. He went on to feature in many other films post the hit stint.

Credits :Etimes

