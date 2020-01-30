Aashka Goradia believes make up to be a woman’s best friend

Actress Aashka Goradia has always been a make-up enthusiast and is now also in the beauty business. She feels make-up is a woman's best friend.

"I truly feel that make-up has to be a woman's best friend. Yes, it's metaphorically but we live in a day and age where everyone wants to look good and why not! For an actress, her make-up is essential since we can transform ourselves into various characters and avatars for our roles through cosmetics," Aashka said.

"Hence, for me my passion for make-up led me towards entrepreneurship and of course, I have started with eyes as the eyes tell a story which none other can. The plan is to turn passion into business and business into passion," she added.

The "Kkusum" actress had launched brand Renee in May 2018 that was named after her mother-in-law and made eyelashes the must-have in every girl's make-up kit. It is now set for a revamp, after which the brand will have its range of kohl eye pens to be followed by eye liners, colour range and an entire line of beauty products.

Credits :IANS

