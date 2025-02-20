Aashram actor Bobby Deol reveals why he was ‘hesitant’ to tell Dharmendra and Sunny Deol about his role in series

The makers of Bobby Deol's Aashram unveiled the much-anticipated trailer for the second part of its third season, Ek Badnaam Aashram, at a grand event in Mumbai. Since its premiere in 2020, the series has been a major breakthrough for Bobby’s career. However, the actor recently admitted that he was initially reluctant to inform Dharmendra and Sunny Deol about his role, anticipating that they might question his decision, especially as he is no longer cast in lead hero roles.

According to Free Press Journal, at the event, Bobby Deol shared that he was eager to take on roles different from his real-life persona. While actively searching for diverse characters, Aashram came his way, and he knew hero-centric roles were no longer an option. Wanting his family to experience the show firsthand, he chose not to inform them about accepting the role.

He admitted feeling hesitant to share details with his parents and brother, Sunny Deol, fearing they might question his decision. He said, “I knew I wouldn't be offered hero roles anymore, which is why I didn’t even tell my family about accepting this show. I wanted them to see it first and then react.”

The Animal actor added, “The subject of Aashram was such that if I had told my parents or my brother (Sunny Deol), they would have questioned me, saying, 'Why are you doing this?'”

Instead, he confided only in his wife, who supported him, encouraging him to follow his instincts. Aware of the show’s controversial theme, he believed it reflected real issues in society and was willing to take the risk.

Bobby shared that his family’s reaction to Aashram was incredibly positive. He felt as if he were in a dream as his mother received calls from friends praising his performance. His father, Dharmendra, also heard from well-wishers who appreciated his work, while his brother, Sunny Deol, was flooded with messages from people eager to connect with him.

The actor expressed gratitude to Prakash Jha for believing in him and giving him a career-changing opportunity. He noted that while the industry tends to typecast actors, he carefully chooses antagonist roles that have depth. Despite gaining recognition for playing villains, he sees this as just the start of a new phase in his career and is eager to explore more diverse roles.

Helmed by Prakash Jha, the series follows Baba Nirala, portrayed by Bobby Deol, a self-styled spiritual leader who hides a world of deception, crime, and manipulation behind his divine persona.

The show features a talented ensemble cast, including Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Kochhar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in pivotal roles. The highly anticipated second part of the third season is set to premiere on Amazon MX Player on February 27.