Aashram: Bobby Deol reveals wife Tania Deol's reaction after he got Baba Nirala’s role; ‘Nahi tu kar, jo tera…’

The creators of Bobby Deol's Aashram recently unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for the second installment of its third season, Ek Badnaam Aashram. Since its debut in 2020, the series has played a crucial role in revitalizing Bobby’s career. The actor recently shared his wife Tania Deol's reaction upon learning about his role as Baba Nirala, revealing that she said, "Nahi tu kar, jo tera dil chahta hai, vo kar. I am with you.

While discussing his wife's support, Bobby Deol mentioned in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that he had a conversation with her before taking on the role. He told her about his decision to portray such a character, explaining that he had been trying hard to find interesting work but hadn’t come across the right opportunities.

His wife, understanding his struggles, encouraged him to follow his heart and assured him of her unwavering support.

Bobby discussed the dedication he put into preparing for his role, especially in learning the intricate dialogues. He revealed that he worked hard and spent three hours daily with Guneeta, his teacher, to memorize his lines and understand the meaning of each word.

In another chat with Free Press Journal, Deol revealed that he was initially reluctant to discuss his decision with his parents and brother, Sunny Deol, as he feared they might question his choice.

He admitted that he was aware he would no longer be offered typical hero roles, which led him to keep the project a secret from his family until they had the chance to watch it themselves.

The Animal actor further explained that the theme of Aashram was such that if he had informed his parents or Sunny Deol beforehand, they would have likely questioned his decision to take on the role.

Helmed by Prakash Jha, the series features Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in pivotal roles.

The trailer hints at cracks forming within Baba Nirala’s empire, rising tensions among his allies, and Pammi’s daring comeback. Ek Badnaam Aashram remains one of the most acclaimed Indian OTT series and is gearing up for its latest season. The new installment is set to premiere on Amazon MX Player on February 27, 2025.