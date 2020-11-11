Aashram Chapter 2: Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala unleashes his darker & demonic side in gripping drama yet again

Bobby Deol starrer Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side has released on MX Player today. This time, the audience is in for a sensational and an even more gripping drama.

After a hugely successful outing with Part 1, Prakash Jha is back with Bobby Deol who reprises his role as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala in MX Player’s Aashram Chapter 2. While Part 1 won the hearts of audiences pan India and put Bobby Deol under the spotlight yet again, looks like the second chapter is set to take him and the show to newer heights.

The crime drama, produced and directed by Prakash Jha, dives deeper into the life of self-proclaimed Godman Bobby Deol aka Baba Nirala. Aashram Chapter 2 further explores India, a land full of Godmen and Godwomen, and is relatable on many levels due to the numerous cases that have come to the fore in the last two decades. Bobby as Baba Nirala on the surface is all things holy but actually a conman duping people by winning their faith -- the classic case of Godmen disguised as conmen that has emerged over the years.

However, Prakash Jha deals with this controversial and predictable subject with a new style and infuses suspense and excitement with every passing episode. Titled Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side, the series showcases the happenings inside Baba Nirala's kingdom, his rising popularity and the heinous crimes that unfold in every single episode of the lurid drama.

Bobby Deol and his followers expose their dark side this time as opposed to the rather calm and serene side of Baba in the first edition. The series' tagline hints that one will come to terms with his demonic persona and Baba Nirala will use various tactics at play to make his stand amply clear. From dealing with politicians to devotees following him faithfully and blindly, Baba Nirala's Aashram is a witness to vile crimes like smuggling of drugs and exploitation of women.

Apart from Bobby Deol, the nine-episode series also features talented actors such as Aaditi Pohankar and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Aaditi as Parminder aka Pammi completely devotes herself to Baba Nirala and her character sees an interesting arc as she comes under the spotlight from being a devout follower to a victim of physical assault. The actress pulls the viewer in with her terrific performance and keeps us hooked on to our seats. Another standout performance is from Sanyal as Baba's right hand who tries to tame his guru's ways but his advice is only met with disappointment.

From growing his political clout to his insatiable hunger for money, lust and power, Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala has managed to impress us yet again. Jha's crime drama, based on the life of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, will keep you guessing till the very end about Baba Nirala, his ungodly ways and his real agenda – a mystery that is yet to be unfolded.

The cast of Aashram Chapter 2 also includes a powerhouse of actors namely Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Tushar Pandey, Sachin Shroff and Preeti Sood among others.

Aashram Chapter 2 is bigger, better and full of edge of the seat drama that should definitely make it to your weekend binge watchlist. The show has released on MX Player today and is streaming for FREE.

