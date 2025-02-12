Aashram Season 3 Teaser OUT: 3 BIG reasons why we are excited for Bobby Deol’s crime drama series; gripping storyline to audacious dialogues

Days after making the official announcement, the teaser of Bobby Deol-led Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3, Part 2 has been released. The upcoming crime-drama series which is soon going to premiere on Amazon MX Player has raised fans’ anticipation. Enlisted below are the reasons that have got us excited about the upcoming crime drama.

1. Return of Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala

After the announcement, the 0:54 minute teaser has only heightened fans' anticipation about the return of Bobby Deol's iconic character, Baba Nirala. Yet again, he returns to power with the unwavering devotion of his followers, while tension penetrates within his inner circle.

2. Murkier plot

This time the stakes are all the more high as the old betrayals threaten to erupt. With Aaditi Pohankar's Pammi and Chandan Roy Sanyal's Bhopa returning to the game, the gripping narrative of the series promises to explore the themes of betrayal, revenge, and redemption. The intensity is doubled with the recreated version of Duniya Mein Logon Ko song which also drops hints at unexpected twists.

3. Audacious dialogues

From Pammi’s "Khamkhah apni mardaangi ki dhauns deta firta hai, hai kya tere paas" dialogue to Baba Nirala’s "duniya ka koi bhi kaanon hum par laagoo nahin hota" proclamation; the series also promises to be heavy on dialogue baazi with hard-hitting discourse.

Advertisement

The caption alongside the shared teaser on Instagram read, "Bhakton ka intezaar hoga khatam, jald hi EkBadnaamAashram Season 3 Part 2 presented by @vimalelaichi , coming soon on Amazon MX Player! "

Watch the teaser here

Bobby Deol in an official statement called the journey of his character, Baba Nirala "incredible" and underlined the overwhelming love of the fans on the franchise. He further teased the fans by stating, "I can't wait for audiences to witness the next chapter as it digs deeper into the world of Baba Nirala. This time, the stakes are not just higher but the drama is bolder, and the secrets even darker.”

Produced and directed by Prakash Jha, the riveting crime drama features Bobby Deol, along with Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Kochhar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha and Esha Gupta in key roles.

Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 – Part 2 will stream soon for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player.