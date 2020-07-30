Aashutosh Bhakre dies of suicide: Actor's friend Ketaki Palav expresses grief; Says 'It's really painful'

Khulta Khali Khulena actress Mayuri Deshmukh's husband and Marathi actor Aashutosh Bhakre died by suicide on July 29, 2020. The actor's good friend Ketaki Palav expressed her shock and grief over his sudden demise.

(Trigger Warning)

Aashutosh Bhakre, a well-known Marathi actor allegedly died by suicide yesterday, July 29 (2020). He reportedly ended his life at his home in Nanded town in the Marathwada region. A police official stated that Aashutosh was found hanging by his parents at his apartment. He was 32 years old when he passed away. The sudden and unfortunate demise of Aashutosh Bhakre has left his family, friends, loved ones, colleagues, and the Marathi entertainment industry in deep shock and pain.

The reason behind Aashutosh's death is not known yet, however, he was reportedly suffering from depression from the last few weeks. The police personnel further said that Aashutosh had recently shared a video on social media, wherein he had analyzed why does a person take his or her life. Aashutosh Bhakre was married to famous Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh, who became a household name with her show Khulta Khali Khulena. Aashutosh and Mayuri had tied the knot in 2016. Aashutosh featured in Marathi films like Bhakar and Ichar Tharla Pakka.

His untimely demise has left everyone mourning. Aashutosh and Mayuri's good friend, actress Ketaki Palav, expressed her deep shock and grief in a conversation with the Times of India. Expressing her pain, Ketaki said that she is in shock right now. Aashutosh's demise has sent shock waves across the entertainment industry. Ketaki mentioned that it is extremely painful for her to say anything about the late actor right now. She shared that she tried to call Mayuri, but it is not possible for her to receive calls in such a situation. Ketaki said that she is also not in a condition to discuss anything and she can understand what Mayuri must be going through.

Ketkati further stated that she was also present at Aashutosh and Mayuri's wedding, and they were quite close to each other. So, this news is really painful news for me, and she is unable to express her feelings. When asked more about Aashutosh's passing away, Ketaki reiterated, 'I can't discuss anything more about it, extremely sorry.' As per the report, the actress cried before she disconnected the call.

An accidental death case has been registered at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Nanded. The police are conducting further investigation on Aashutosh Bhakre's demise.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

