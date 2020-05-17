Aasmaan: Kangana Ranaut sets the countdown as she announces a poem in her voice to be out tomorrow
Kangana Ranaut is a multitalented beauty and multiple instances prove the same. After having shown her brilliant acting prowess in multiple movies, the actress had shown her direction skills in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. It won’t be wrong to call her a storehouse of talent! Apart from her acting skills, Kangana is also known for her utter beauty and impeccable style sense which grabs the limelight every time. Now, the actress has added yet another feather to her cap.
The stunning diva is all set to release a poem titled Aasmaan in her voice tomorrow i.e. on 18th May, 2020. As we all know, Kangana is not on social media but her team keeps on updating everything on the same. This update about her poem has been shared a little while back on Instagram much to the excitement of fans. Moreover, they have also teased the fans with a short clipping of her voice during which she says the word ‘Aasmaan.’
Check out the post below:
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the movie Panga co-starring Jassie Gill, Richa Chaddha and others in the lead roles. She is currently gearing up for her next movie which is the biopic Thalavi based on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. Ranaut created quite an uproar in the internet after her first look from the biopic was released on social media. She has one more project lined up which is Dhaakad that has been directed by Razneesh Ghai.
She is just too creative and talented. Please share soon.
Wow - eagerly waiting
Now that she is kicked out of Twitter, she needs to do something to stay in news.
Okay..hope you did receive your cheque for the troll job this quarantine
Waiting to see ur creation
Wowwww! Please share quickly
Love her mind.....
Spare us. Clown of the first order.