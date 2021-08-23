Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police Song Teaser Out: Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline & Saif make for a terrific trio in the track

Ever since the trailer of Bhoot Police was out, fans could not keep calm. The , , Jacqueline Fernandez and starrer got all the fans excited for this movie. Now the makers have teased the title track, and we bet you would be left wanting for more.

The title track is called ‘Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police’. It is a peppy number and features the terrific trip Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The song begins with Saif making a dapper entry with his revolver dressed in a suit. Then comes the hunk, Arjun Kapoor flapping his long coat and walking with full swag. Jacqueline looks gorgeous in her white dress that has a long trail from behind. The three can be seen matching steps and dancing on the funky beats of the song. Well, the song definitely seems to be catchy, and now we are sure that the fans cannot wait till the full song is out.

Take a look:

Bhoot Police was initially supposed to release theatrically, but since the theatres are shut in the wake of COVID 19, the makers decided to have a direct to digital release.