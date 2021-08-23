Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police Song Teaser Out: Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline & Saif make for a terrific trio in the track
Ever since the trailer of Bhoot Police was out, fans could not keep calm. The Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam starrer got all the fans excited for this movie. Now the makers have teased the title track, and we bet you would be left wanting for more.
The title track is called ‘Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police’. It is a peppy number and features the terrific trip Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The song begins with Saif making a dapper entry with his revolver dressed in a suit. Then comes the hunk, Arjun Kapoor flapping his long coat and walking with full swag. Jacqueline looks gorgeous in her white dress that has a long trail from behind. The three can be seen matching steps and dancing on the funky beats of the song. Well, the song definitely seems to be catchy, and now we are sure that the fans cannot wait till the full song is out.
Take a look:
Bhoot Police was initially supposed to release theatrically, but since the theatres are shut in the wake of COVID 19, the makers decided to have a direct to digital release.
Previously speaking to ETimes about releasing the film on OTT, producer Ramesh Taurani said, “I had no option. I don't see the theatres opening before November 2021, and that too at 50 per cent capacity. The way things are going, it's still going to take a lot of time to go back to old times." Ramesh Taurani spoke about not giving up on his initial September release date, he said, “Look, I was supposed to release Bhoot Police in September 2021. I felt that it would be better in the present scenario if I stick to my original month. So yes, 'Bhoot Police' will be released on OTT mostly in September or October".
