Aayush Sharma is all love for Arpita Khan on their 7th wedding anniversary, but he has a warning for latter

One of B’Town’s most adorable couples, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary today, on the 18th of November, 2021. Over the years of togetherness, the young couple has seldom shied away from expressing their love for each other, or their two adorable kids Ahil and Ayat, on social media. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Aayush took to his Instagram space yet again and wished his beloved wife Arpita on completing seven years of marital bliss together.

Sometime back, Aayush took to the photo-blogging site and shared a love-filled picture featuring himself and Arpita Khan. In the photograph, the husband-and-wife duo can be seen standing close to each other and wearing sweet smiles on their faces. Along with this picture, Aayush wrote a heartwarming note wishing Arpita on their anniversary. However, he also added a warning for her. The caption read, “Happy Anniversary Love @arpitakhansharma .. Cant believe it’s already 7 years since god blessed me with a partner like you. Cant believe you’ve managed to survive my bad jokes and stupid conversations. Super proud of you .. PS - with each passing year my humour is going to get worse. Be ready”.

Take a look:

Last year, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Antim actor Aayush spilled the beans on his and Arpita’s love story. Aayush revealed that he came to Mumbai in 2009, and met Arpita in 2011. The Loveyatri actor admitted that they became best friends in no time. Aayush and Arpita realized that they know each other the best and found love in one another. He recalled that it was only when Arpita told him that she was considering settling down and was going to go in for an arranged marriage, Aayush panicked and proposed to her. "I got worked up. I called her up at 6 am in the morning and confessed that I liked her," Aayush had told Pinkvilla. He also revealed that Arpita took a day to answer and he thought it would be embarrassing and he'd be heartbroken if she said no.

