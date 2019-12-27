Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan name their newborn baby girl Ayat and announce her arrival on social media

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan announce their newborn baby girl's name as Ayat as they embrace parenthood once again.

received the best present on his 54th birthday as sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma welcomed their baby girl today. Just a while ago, Aayush greeted the paparazzi waiting outside Hinduja hospital and announced their little angle's arrival. As the newly turned dad broke out the happy news, he smiled ecstatically posing for the shutterbugs. Much after the announcement, Helen and Atul Agnihotri too joined the newly turned parents at the hospital.

As the couple embraced parenthood once again, an ecstatic Aayush Sharma recently took to his Instagram handle and announced his little girl's name as Ayat. The name Ayat comes from an Islamic word that refers to the verses of the Holy Quran. It is associated with miracles. "We’ve been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma." read his caption.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's baby girl shares her birthday with maamu Salman Khan. The couple had planned to welcome their baby through c-section and had chosen Salman's birthday as the special date for the same.

Last night Arpita and Aayush were seen bringing in brother Salman's 54th birthday at Sohail Khan's residence where who's who of Bollywood arrived to celebrate the actor's bash. Post the celebrations, Arpita was admitted to Hinduja hospital for her c-section delivery and the star sibling delivered her second baby today afternoon on Salman's birthday.

