Aayush Sharma & Arpita Khan pen sweet notes on 6th anniversary: Cherish the journey we decide to pave together

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today. On their special day, the couple decided to pen heartwarming notes for each other as they took a trip down memory lane with throwback photos.

A wedding anniversary is surely a special occasion for every couple and for 's sister Arpita Khan Sharma it is even more memorable as it was this day, 6 years ago, when she married the love of her life, Aayush Sharma. As Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma complete 6 years of marital bliss, the couple decided to go on a trip down memory lane and cherish the sweet moments they created and spent with each other over the past 6 years. Hence, they dropped some unseen photos that will leave you in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Arpita began expressing her love for her 'best friend and husband' Aayush in the most adorable way. She shared how they had been each other's support over the past few years and that even though they are miles apart on this anniversary, she expressed that she was glad that he was doing what he loved the most. She wrote, "From being my friend to being my husband, I cherish the journey we decide to pave together. I am glad we gambled our lives to each other 6 years back. Happy Anniversary my LOVE For the first time we our not celebrating together but I am so happy your doing what you love doing best. To many more year of togetherness , happiness , gossip , fights , differences & ................. I MISS YOU & LOVE YOU @aaysharma."

On the other hand, Aayush shared adorable photos with his beloved wife Aprita and expressed how much he loved her. He explained that he was blessed to have a 'partner' like Arpita in his life as he dropped sweet memories of their happy moments. He wrote, "Happy Anniversary my love @arpitakhansharma .. We have been married for 6 years but it feels like I know you since forever. 6 years of your insane childish excitement and finding happiness in the smallest of moments. Blessed to have a partner like you .. Love you always."

Take a look at Arpita and Aayush's anniversary wish for each other:

Indeed, their notes scream love and fans could not stop gushing over the couple. Arpita and Aayush tied the knot 6 years ago on November 18 in a star-studded wedding. Salman, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and all the members of the family made it a wedding to remember. The couple was blessed with their first son Ahil Sharma in March 2016 and their daughter Ayat on December 27, 2019. Interestingly, Ayat and Salman share their birthdays. Currently, Arpita is in Dubai while Aayush is busy with work. Aayush will be seen next in Antim with Salman Khan that is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

