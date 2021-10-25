Aayush Sharma on being scared of punching Salman Khan in Antim The Final Truth: Gaadi ready rakhna

The makers of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s starrer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ was released today and received much praise on social media. Salman will be sharing screen space with Aayush for the first time. The film will be released theatrically on 26 November. During the trailer launch of the film, Aayush was asked whether he was scared of punching Salman during the filming of action scenes. Aayush said, “Sir, maine side mein bola tha, ‘Gaadi ready rakhna, galti se haath idhar-udhar ho gaya toh main direct bhaag ke gaadi mein baith jaunga’ (I already made preparations and said, ‘Keep the car ready. If, by mistake, I end up hitting him, I will run and sit in the car’).”

Salman replied by saying, “Jaoge bhi toh ghar hi jaoge (You will have to end up going home only).” Aayush laughed and said, “Bhai is very kind. Real life mein toh kaafi sweet hai but jab aap movie set pe dekhte ho, that’s when you realise ki aap Salman Khan ke saamne khade ho aur aapko unko punch maarna hai. I think that way, thoda palpitation type ho gaya tha mujhe (He is very sweet in real life but when you see him on a film set, that’s when you realise that you are standing in front of Salman Khan and you have to punch him. I started getting palpitations).”

Presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan, Antim: The Final Truth will be out in theatres on November 26. The film will clash at the box office with John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan reunite – SLB shoots for SK’s docu-series, Beyond The Star