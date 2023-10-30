Aayush Sharma drops PICS from birthday trip with Arpita Khan, kids Ayat-Ahil; reveals best part about vacay

Aayush Sharma, who is the brother-in-law of Bollywood star Salman Khan, recently entered the 33rd year of his life and he was seen celebrating his special day with his wife Arpita Khan, and his children Ahil and Ayat in the Maldives. As his birthday week concluded recently, the Ruslaan star has shared insights into how he ringed in his birthday with his family by penning a heartwarming note. See the pictures inside!

Aayush Sharma shares pictures of his birthday celebrations in the Maldives

The actor turned 33 on the 26th of October and celebrated the day with his family, glimpses of which he had given on his social media account earlier.

As the family took a trip to Maldives to relish Sharma’s birthday, the actor has now shared some more glimpses of his birthday vacation and relished the “beautiful memories” created on the trip. Sharing a heap of photographs with Ayat and Ahil, it can be safe to say that Aayush is an absolutely doting father to his children. He also shared a family picture which also had his wife Arpita in it and a loving couple photograph with Arpita, which oozes romance.

The memories seem to have left Aayush Sharma overwhelmed as he wrote while sharing the pictures of how precious moments fly in the blink of an eye when his kids are around him. An emotional Aayush further penned how they ask for their parents' attention currently, but will grow up soon and will immerse themselves in their own lives, thus making parents the ones seeking their time.

Sharma went on to reveal how he is a memory hoarder as he likes to click pictures of heartwarming moments though not all of them make it to his social media accounts.

“Kids keep asking me why I always have a camera on me and why I keep forcing them for pictures. For me these are memories that we will cherish after many years plus I love photography and they are my favorite subjects. The best part of the holiday is asking Ayat, what’s the best part of this vacation, she turns around to say, “ Papa.” Now done with this vacation, and back to Mumbai to get back to #ruslaan,” he added.

Aayush Sharma on the work front

The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2018’s romantic movie Loveyatri. Up next, the actor will soon be seen in Ruslaan, which will be an action-thriller film.

ALSO READ: Aayush Sharma thanks Salman Khan for 'trusting' him as he completes 5 years in Bollywood; Arpita Khan REACTS