Aayush Sharma gets a special birthday surprise from Jonathan Tucker and he can’t stop beaming with happiness

’s brother in law Aayush Sharma has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the Loveyatri recently celebrated his 30th birthday and his lady love Arpita Khan Sharma did make sure to his day special in every way she can. Aayush had celebrated his special day with his family and close friends and was overwhelmed by the adulation coming his way on this special day. Adding on to his happiness, the birthday boy even got a special surprise from Hollywood actor Jonathan Tucker.

Yes! You read it right. Jonathan has sent a video message to Aayush on his birthday. In the video, the Charlie’s Angels actor was extended birthday wishes to Aayush and said, “I want to wish you the best day in the life. From one champion to another. Have the greatest day.” This message from Jonathon left Aayush beaming with happiness. He replied with a video and said, “Thank you so much Mr Jonathan Tucker for making my birthday very special. Your character Jay Kulina in the show Kingdom has really inspired me a lot. It is one of the finest shows I have seen. Your performance and your character is amazing. Thank you so much for your wishes Mr Tucker. It means a lot”.

On the other hand, Arpita had also shared a beautiful wish for her man along with a stunning pic of the birthday boy. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @aaysharma welcome to the thirties, a new decade filled with happiness, success, handwork & great health. You are an amazing son, husband & father. We love you very much.”

