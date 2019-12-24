Aayush Sharma has commenced filming Kwatha
"It's great to start shooting for the film. I have tried my best to learn as much as I could, and make my character as relatable as possible. It's a great team to work with and I am looking forward to the whole experience," he said. Aayush plays an Army Officer in the Karan Bhutani directorial. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif. "Kwatha" is scheduled to release next year.
ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan & others step out for Dabangg 3 promotion
Add new comment