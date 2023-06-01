Aayush Sharma on claims he married Arpita to become actor: People say I'm blowing up Salman Khan's money

Actor Aayush Sharma, who recently left netizens impressed with his top-notch action sequences in his upcoming film Ruslaan's teaser, has reacted to the online trolling that he has been facing after he got married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan. In 2022, the actor spoke at a TedX session and revealed how he faces backlash for the privilege that comes with being Salman's brother-in-law. He also shared how people troll his wife for her weight and colour. Now, in a new interview, Aayush revealed that he gets trolled even when he goes on a vacation with Arpita.

'People say I am blowing up Salman Khan’s money'

Aayush and Arpita tied the knot in 2014 at Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace. The duo has two kids, Ahil and Ayat. In 2018, he went on to make his debut in Bollywood with Loveyatri. Post that, he was seen in Antim with Salman. Both films were produced under Salman's production house. While speaking to Bombay Times recently, the actor talked about his wife Arpita, who is constantly trolled. He called her a 'strong and confident' woman.

Aayush said, "Arpita is a very strong, confident woman, and it is amazing to have her as a partner. She accepts who she is. This constant trolling hasn’t affected us because she’s seen this side of showbiz, while I was new to it. What hurt me the most was that the trolls came up with a theory that I married her for money and to become an actor. I loved Arpita and so I married her! The good thing is that she knew it, I knew it, and our families knew it. I would get trolled even when I went on vacations, as people would say, ‘He’s blowing up Salman Khan’s money.’ There were stories that Salman Khan gifted a Rolls-Royce to us at our wedding and I am still wondering where that Rolls-Royce is."

Aayush revealed that Salman advised him to do good work and focus on his career and that's the only way to stop the chatter on social media. He further said that he is now immune to trolling. The actor shared that he's working hard to prove himself to the audience.

Meanwhile, Aayush's next Ruslaan also stars Sushrii Mishraa.

