Aayush Sharma pens heartfelt birthday notes for daughter Ayat & Salman Khan; Calls the latter an 'inspiration'

December 27 marks the birthday of not only superstar Salman Khan but also of his niece Ayat Sharma. Check out Aayush Sharma's posts which are dedicated to them.

turned a year older today and wishes have been showered on him from every nook and corner of the country. Well, it calls for double celebrations in the Khan family as 27th December also marks the birthday of little Ayat who is Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s daughter. As she also turns one today, we’re pretty sure the family has some big plans for the night! In the meantime, Aayush has penned two sweet birthday notes on his handle.

The first one, of course, is for his brother-in-law, Salman Khan. He shares a rare BTS picture of the superstar and writes, “Happy Birthday Bhai @beingsalmankhan Thank you for always being there.. In the past few years you have blessed me with so many memories and stories. You’re not only an inspiration as an artist but more importantly as a human being. PS - this photo is really special cos this I shot when I was just learning photography.. I was struggling with it. I remember you telling me, “when you think you’re a bad photographer just point the camera at me, I’ll make your photo look good.”

Check out the post below:

Aayush’s second post is for his daughter Ayat in which he also shares an adorable picture with her. The actor also pens a heartfelt note that reads, “Happy Birthday my Ayat.. it’s been 1 year since you’ve come into our lives. You’ve brought so much of love and happiness into our lives. From the unconditional, “Papa” love to the judgemental looks, you have really helped me evolve into a better person and a more responsible father. May you always keep the sparkle in your eyes .. May you always spread love with your beautiful smiles.. May you always get what makes you happy. I’m blessed to have you in my life. It’s true, One day you’ll outgrow my arms but you’ll never outgrow my heart.”

Check out the post below:

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be collaborating together for the first time in Antim: The Final Truth. Their first looks from the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial are already out that have sent the fans into a frenzy. The action drama also features Mahima Makwana and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles. It happens to be an adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

Credits :Aayush Sharma Instagram

